Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 822 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

