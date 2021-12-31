Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

BATS:TAIL opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

