SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

