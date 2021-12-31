AE Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

