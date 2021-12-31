Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.