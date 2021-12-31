Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $230,023.84 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $20,048.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44.

RELL opened at $13.80 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.