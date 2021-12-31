Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells $288,663.70 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80.

On Wednesday, October 27th, James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $151.88 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.