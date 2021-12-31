Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,702.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,545.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,494.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

