CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $37.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

