Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

