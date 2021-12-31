AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WMC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

