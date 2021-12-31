Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

