AE Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $53,338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.