Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

