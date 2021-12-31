Financial Analysis: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) versus NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JFrog and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million 18.96 -$9.40 million ($0.48) -64.65 NICE $1.65 billion 11.73 $196.67 million $2.98 102.92

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -23.78% -6.58% -5.11% NICE 10.84% 11.99% 7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JFrog and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 5 4 0 2.44 NICE 0 2 9 0 2.82

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $60.38, indicating a potential upside of 94.57%. NICE has a consensus price target of $321.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than NICE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

JFrog has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NICE beats JFrog on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

