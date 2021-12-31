SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

