SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 90,495 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.