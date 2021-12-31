Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

