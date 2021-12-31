SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

