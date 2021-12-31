SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 314.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,787 shares of company stock worth $12,549,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

