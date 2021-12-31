Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Down 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 12,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,670,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.
In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
