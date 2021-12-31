Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. 14,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,087,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.87.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

