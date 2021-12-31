HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,061,583 shares.The stock last traded at $30.32 and had previously closed at $30.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

