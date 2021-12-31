Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 956,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $839,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $82,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

