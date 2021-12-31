FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 2.3%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 2,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,984,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

