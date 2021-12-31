Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.62.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $319.70 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $132.05 and a one year high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

