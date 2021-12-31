$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to post $16.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $12.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $63.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.50 million to $63.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.05 million, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $74.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPMG Inc lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEN stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

