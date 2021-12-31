VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

