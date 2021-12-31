Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.21 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

