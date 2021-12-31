Reviewing Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Perrigo alerts:

This table compares Perrigo and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -5.86% 5.88% 2.87% Assertio -28.04% -34.57% -9.76%

Perrigo has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Perrigo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perrigo currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Assertio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Assertio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $5.06 billion 1.03 -$162.60 million ($1.88) -20.81 Assertio $106.28 million 0.92 -$28.14 million ($0.92) -2.38

Assertio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perrigo beats Assertio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co. Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.