Comparing Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li & Fung and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li & Fung $12.70 billion 0.08 $35.14 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $23.47 billion 4.26 $1.33 billion $0.55 29.19

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Li & Fung.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li & Fung and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li & Fung N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 11.40% 21.01% 11.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Li & Fung and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li & Fung 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 3 0 2.13

Risk & Volatility

Li & Fung has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Li & Fung on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li & Fung

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. The Products segment is involved in the onshore wholesale business. The company also engages in the distribution of fireworks. In addition, the company provides design and marketing, export trading, transportation, sample production, management and consultancy, sourcing, management support, commission agent, logistics, trade-related credit, accounting, freight forwarding, packaging, storage and warehousing, and customs brokerage services. Further, it designs, sources, and delivers apparel, accessories, and household items. The company serves specialty stores, department stores, big box retailers, e-commerce companies, hypermarkets, off-price retailers, and clubs. It operates through a network of approximately 230 offices and 270 distribution centers. Li & Fung Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

