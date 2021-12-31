Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $72.27 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

