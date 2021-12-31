Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Bates Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

