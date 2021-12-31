Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Sells $524,500.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BFS opened at $52.54 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

