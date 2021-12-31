Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,439.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.