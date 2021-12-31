IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $471,100.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.