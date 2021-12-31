Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

