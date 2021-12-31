State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,204 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

