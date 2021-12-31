State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,252 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of LivaNova worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 18.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 70.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,428 shares of company stock valued at $452,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

