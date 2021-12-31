SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,999 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QIAGEN by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

