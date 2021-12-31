SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 107,862 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 717.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

