SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Parsons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsons by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of PSN opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

