Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 13,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $38,421,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

RUN stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.