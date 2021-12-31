Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG opened at $273.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $147.93 and a 1 year high of $274.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

