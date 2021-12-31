Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,413,989 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

