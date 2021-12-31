Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,419 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

