Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

SPLK opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

