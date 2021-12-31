Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

