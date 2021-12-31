Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

