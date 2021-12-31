Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 939.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79.

